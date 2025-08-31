IDF Chief Threatens Hamas Leaders Abroad After Killing Propaganda Chief: “We Will Reach Them Too”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday issued a direct warning to senior Hamas figures living overseas, saying they aren’t safe from Israel’s wrath.

In an operational briefing at Northern Command, Zamir said the majority of Hamas leadership has already been eliminated and stressed that those who remain abroad are not beyond Israel’s reach. “Most of the remaining leadership resides overseas — and we will reach them too,” he said.

The warning came shortly after Israel confirmed the killing of Abu Obaida, the longtime spokesman for Hamas’ military wing. Zamir said the strike was part of a broader campaign that has included Israeli operations in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and “other theaters.”

“The IDF operates offensively, proactively, and with operational superiority across all arenas and at all times,” Zamir said. “We surprise, initiate, and reach every target to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.”

He also underscored Israel’s continuing efforts to recover hostages and fallen soldiers. Zamir noted that in a recent operation the remains of hostages Idan Shtivi and Ilan Weiss were recovered, bringing to ten the number of fallen hostages returned since Operation Gideon’s Chariots began in March.

“This is our moral mission,” Zamir said. “And we will continue relentlessly.”

