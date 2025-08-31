Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SHOCKING: New Poll Finds 60% Of American Gen Z Voters Side With Hamas Over Israel

Demonstrators hold up a banner during a protest by Palestine Action group in London, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A shocking new Harvard/Harris poll has revealed that 60 percent of voters aged 18 to 24 say they support Hamas over Israel.

The finding stands in sharp contrast to every other age group, where support leaned decisively toward Israel. Overall, just 26 percent of respondents nationwide said they favored Hamas, underscoring how isolated Gen Z is in its stance compared with older Americans.

The poll also probed perceptions of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Nearly seven in 10 voters — 69 percent — said they believe famine is taking place in the enclave. But most Americans still pointed the finger at Hamas for the suffering, with 61 percent holding the group responsible. A slim majority of younger voters, however, assigned blame to Israel.

The generational split reflects a broader shift in U.S. politics, as younger progressives increasingly question Washington’s traditional alignment with Israel while older demographics remain firmly supportive.

The results add urgency to a debate already roiling American politics — one that could have implications for both domestic party strategies and U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

