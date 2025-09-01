HAMAS SHILLS: 150 News Outlets Across 50 Countries to Launch Coordinated Anti-Israel Push On Monday

A coalition of more than 150 media outlets across 50 countries is preparing a coordinated campaign accusing Israel of killing journalists and restricting press freedom, according to leaked plans circulated by pro-Israel advocates.

The campaign, slated for Sept. 1, is reportedly led by international activist NGO Avaaz in partnership with Reporters Without Borders. Outlets are expected to publish black front pages under a unified slogan: “At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, soon no one will keep you informed.” The campaign will also feature coordinated hashtags, including #ProtectJournalistsInGaza.

Organizers appear to have timed the effort ahead of upcoming UN votes on Palestinian statehood and aligned it symbolically with the anniversary of Germany’s invasion of Poland.

Pro-Israel groups argue the campaign is less journalism than public relations warfare. Many individuals described as journalists in Gaza were affiliated with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with several filming the Oct. 7 attacks while wearing press vests. They also point to standard press restrictions in other warzones, including Mosul and Fallujah, and note that foreign reporters have been escorted into Gaza by Israel.

