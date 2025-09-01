After Deadly Firebombing, Pro-Israel Group In Colorado Forced Into Hiding Amid New Wave Of Hate

The pro-Israel humanitarian group in Boulder that was firebombed in June — leaving one woman dead and more than a dozen injured — says it is being terrorized again, this time by local agitators and even a city council candidate.

Run For Their Lives, a grassroots group that holds weekly walks to raise awareness for Israeli hostages held by Hamas, has now been forced to move its events to undisclosed locations after repeated harassment. Survivors of the June 1 attack — carried out by Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman — describe an escalation of intimidation that echoes the hate that left 82-year-old Karen Diamond hy”d dead and at least 15 others burned.

“Here we are in Boulder where someone was killed and a bunch of people were burned, and we have people following our walk and screaming at us,” participant Aaron Brooks told The New York Post. Protesters have brandished “Free Palestine” signs — the same words the accused terrorist shouted during the deadly attack.

According to group members, some of the harassment has been led by Boulder City Council candidate Aaron Stone, who was caught on video calling the group’s leader, Rachel Amaru, a “Nazi.” A YouTube video posted August 17 shows Stone boasting that his campaign platform opposing Israel “is the thing that got me into the race.”

Stone later emailed a statement condemning the June attack but also denounced the group’s weekly marches, accusing participants of “supporting genocide” and saying they “deserve to be called Nazis.”

“First they survived the June attack and now they’re dealing with these aggressive counterprotesting jihadists tormenting them,” said Elise, a participant. “It’s mentally very difficult. These people are morally hollow.”

The group says the harassment has re-opened wounds from the June firebombing, forcing organizers to relocate walks for safety. “In the aftermath of the attack, we have been harassed and this decision is about safety for the group,” Brooks said. “We want to walk for the hostages without being harassed.”

Run For Their Lives leader Amaru, who has been personally targeted with slurs, vowed the group would continue. “We will continue to walk peacefully for the hostages,” she said.

Local Jewish leaders blasted the harassment as intolerable. “Now, instead of receiving support, they’re being harassed again—even by a candidate for Boulder City Council,” said Run For Their Lives Denver leader Miri Kornfeld. “This is a chilling reminder of the hatred they’ve endured and the urgent need to stand with them against antisemitism.”

Despite threats and intimidation, group members insist they will not be silenced. “They want to harass and intimidate us,” Brooks said. “We’re not hiding and we’re not afraid — we’re just being smart.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)