Report: Military Police Deployed To Jerusalem, Beitar Illit, & Elad To Arrest Draft-Dodgers

Illustrative.

As thousands of Brelover chassidim prepare to travel to Uman, the IDF is planning to step up enforcement against Chareidi draft-dodgers.

The enforcement will not only take place at Ben Gurion Airport but also at various crossing and in Chareidi areas.

Channel 12 News reported that in recent days, military police have been stationed in areas where a high concentration of Chareidi travelers is expected, including Elad, Beitar Illit, and the Jerusalem area.

The police officers will conduct proactive inspections to locate deserters trying to leave the country at air, land, and sea crossings.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

