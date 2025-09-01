Iran Carried Out 100 Executions in July Alone, 841 This Year, As It Targets Dissidents Amid Growing Discontent

Iran has carried out at least 841 executions so far this year, marking a sharp surge in state killings and cementing the Islamic Republic’s place among the world’s leading executioners, the United Nations said Friday.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that 100 executions took place in July alone — more than double the number recorded in the same month last year. Those executed included women, Afghan nationals, and ethnic minorities such as Baloch, Kurds, and Arabs.

“The high number of executions indicates a systematic pattern of using the death penalty as a tool of state intimidation and repression of any dissent,” UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

UN officials said the spike reflects Tehran’s deepening reliance on the death penalty to silence political opposition, suppress minority communities, and deter social unrest. OHCHR noted a disproportionate targeting of ethnic minorities and migrants on death row, further exposing the discriminatory nature of the regime’s justice system.

At least 11 prisoners now face imminent execution, according to the UN. Six have been accused of “armed rebellion,” while five others face capital punishment for their roles in the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Iran has repeatedly ignored international appeals to curb its use of the death penalty, resisting pressure to align with the global trend toward abolition.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged Tehran to immediately halt all executions as a first step toward ending capital punishment entirely.

“Iran must stop using the death penalty as a weapon against its own people,” Turk said.

