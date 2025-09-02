Notoriously Anti-American, Anti-Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth Soars 3,500% To Tens Of Millions Despite Insisting She’s Poor

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a frequent critic of Israel and one of Congress’s most controversial figures, is facing sharp scrutiny after new financial disclosures revealed she and her husband have amassed millions of dollars in assets — despite her repeated insistence that she was “barely worth thousands.”

In a February 10 post on social media, Omar claimed her annual congressional salary of $174,000 was her sole significant income. “I don’t have stock or own a home and am still paying off my student debt,” she wrote. “Maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions.”

But her latest filing — first reported by the Washington Free Beacon — tells a different story. Omar disclosed a net worth ranging between $6 million and $30 million, fueled largely by partnership income from her husband Tim Mynett’s businesses: Rose Lake Capital, a venture capital firm valued at $5 million to $25 million, and a winery worth $1 million to $5 million.

The couple’s wealth marks a staggering 3,500% increase from 2023, when their assets were reported at just $65,000. At the end of that year, court documents showed the winery had just $650 in its bank account.

The disclosure also lists modest liabilities — $15,001 to $50,000 in long-standing student debt and a similar amount in credit card debt — but they are dwarfed by the sudden surge in assets.

Omar has previously dismissed reports of her growing fortune as “right-wing disinformation,” telling Business Insider last year: “I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues, I am not a millionaire.”

