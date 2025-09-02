Trump Warns Israel Losing ‘World of Public Relations’ War as Global Backlash Grows Over Gaza Operations

President Donald Trump said in an interview released Monday that while Israel “may be winning the [Gaza] war, they’re not winning the world of public relations,” warning that the ongoing conflict is eroding global support for Jerusalem even among U.S. allies and young Americans.

Trump, speaking to the Daily Caller, repeated his call for Israel to bring the war to a close quickly. “They’re gonna have to get that war over with… It is hurting Israel,” he said, adding that global opinion was shifting in ways that threaten the country’s long-term standing.

The remarks underscore a tension in Trump’s position: he has endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to press ahead with an extended operation to seize Gaza City — a campaign Israeli military planners say could take up to five months — but he has also warned that a prolonged war risks inflicting severe reputational damage.

“They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations,” Trump said. “There’s no question about it.”

Trump acknowledged that Israel’s once-formidable influence in Congress has waned. “Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress,” he said, before noting that this was no longer the case. “They’ve been hurt, especially in Congress.”

He pointed to rising skepticism among Americans, including Republicans, and warned that many have already “forgotten about October 7th,” likening denial of Hamas’s massacre to Holocaust denial.

The president’s remarks come as Israel faces escalating criticism in Europe. On Monday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a searing speech in parliament, accusing Israel of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza and presiding over what he called a “man-made famine.”

“This is not a natural disaster,” Lammy said. “It’s a man-made famine in the 21st century.” He added that Israel’s standing is “diminishing in the eyes of young people across the globe who look at this with horror.”

Lammy urged Israel to halt its looming Gaza City operation and called for an immediate ceasefire paired with the release of hostages. Britain, along with France and other European nations, plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month.

“Recognition is rooted in the principle of a two-state solution which Hamas rejects,” Lammy said. “We see no contradiction between the two-state solution and our deep commitment to Israeli security. Because security comes from stable borders, not indefinite occupation.”

The UK is also moving to evacuate critically ill children from Gaza for treatment in British hospitals and fast-tracking visas for Palestinian students awarded scholarships at UK universities.

The coordinated European pressure highlights the international isolation Israel faces as its military campaign grinds on. Trump, while continuing to call himself Israel’s strongest defender, signaled that Jerusalem must weigh the costs of continuing a war that is now defining its image on the world stage.

“They’re gonna have to get that war over with,” he said flatly.

