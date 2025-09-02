After 40 Days In Military Prison: Avreich Reunites With His Infant Son

Dovid Menachem Mintzberg, who sat in military prison for 40 days for the “sin” of limmud Torah, was greeted with a jubilant crowd when he was finally released last week.

Mintzberg is one of three avreichim arrested at a protest against the chillul kevarim at an ancient beis kevaros in Yehud and then transferred to military prison. The other two avreichim are still in prison.

Mintzberg spent a significant portion of his imprisonment in isolation for refusing to wear a military prisoner uniform for religious reasons.

Upon his exit from the prison gates, he was greeted with singing and dancing by relatives, friends, and neighbors and reunited with his infant son.

On the way to his home in Beit Shemesh, the crowd stopped at the Bnei Yerushalayim shul, at the entrance to the city, where a l’chayim and lively singing and dancing were held in his honor. Later, they arrived at the Sha’arei Rama Beis Medrash, and more dancing took place on the streets.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)