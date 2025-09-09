SHOCK IN ISRAEL POLICE: Senior Officers Arrested On Severe Charges, Including Investigator In Netanyahu’s Cases

Shock reverberated through Israel’s police force on Tuesday morning when the Police Internal Investigations Department of the State Attorney’s Office arrested five suspects, including senior police officials and a civilian—on suspicion of passing sensitive information to the Musli crime family, one of Israel’s largest and most-feared “Mafia” organizations.

Among the suspects are two active police officers, one of them a senior officer, and two former police officers—including an investigator who was part of the prosecution team in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s “1000–4000 cases” and other prominent cases, including those of Avigdor Lieberman, whose case was “mysteriously closed,” and Ehud Olmert.

In addition, the head of the crime organization, Eli Musli, and two of the organization’s financial operatives were also arrested.

According to a report on i24NEWS, all of the detained officers had worked in the Investigations Division: the officer who investigated Netanyahu, another officer with the rank of chief superintendent, a recently retired chief superintendent, and a police officer. The recently retired officer is suspected of committing the offenses while still serving in Lahav 433, the police’s elite anti-corruption and organized crime unit.

The officers are suspected of crimes including bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and violations of the Privacy Protection Law. In return, they allegedly received perks such as trips abroad and hotel accommodations.

According to police, the affair involves, among other crimes, illegal gambling and the provision of credit lines to gamblers.

The head of Lahav 433, Commander Meni Benjamin, stated, “We constantly act and gather evidence against organizations that the police define as crime organizations. We will act against anyone who is involved in serious, organized criminal activity—even if they are active or former police officers who acted illegally and against the law. We will work to bring them to justice. Thanks to the work of Lahav 433, the key suspects who form part of an illegal financial pipeline have been exposed, including police officers who left the organization but still maintained contact with criminal elements. The nature of their ties to these criminal figures will be examined, and we will work together with the Internal Investigations Department in every way required to uncover the full truth.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)