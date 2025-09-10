Gedolei Torah Establish New Vaad Hatzalah to Assist Bochurim and Yungeleit Facing Gezeiras Giyus

In light of the ever-intensifying gezeirah of giyus in Eretz Yisroel, Gedolei Torah in America have announced the formation of a special new Vaad Hatzalah to stand at the side of bochurim and yungeleit facing unprecedented pressure and danger.

The letter, signed by leading roshei yeshiva and rabbonim, describes the draft as a direct attack on Bnei Torah — an existential threat not only to lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisroel but to the very kiyum of Torah throughout Klal Yisroel. Already, tragically, some choshuve bnei Torah have been incarcerated under dire physical and spiritual conditions, while others are living under fear of harsh penalties.

The newly established Vaad Hatzalah will focus on providing both spiritual and practical support. This includes arranging legal assistance, ensuring families of the imprisoned are supported, and giving bochurim the chizuk and hadrachah to withstand these nisyonos. As the Gedolim write, experience has shown that when lomdei Torah feel that Klal Yisroel is behind them, they are able to persevere with gevurah and mesiras nefesh.

Gedolei Torah emphasized that the burden upon those working in Eretz Yisroel has become overwhelming, and the askanim who have been carrying this responsibility are collapsing under its weight. The creation of the Vaad Hatzalah in America is intended to shoulder part of this load and to provide urgently needed support.

“All who cherish Torah and Yiddishkeit are called upon to join in this effort,” the Gedolim urged, “to strengthen the hands of those battling for the future of Torah, and to be zocheh to the bracha of ‘Baruch asher yakim es divrei haTorah hazos.’”

