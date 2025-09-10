1,000 Hamas Terrorists Live In Doha In Qatari-Funded Homes

Qatar has become the main home for senior Hamas officials in recent years, especially since the October 7 massacre, the BBC reported.

According to the report, many Hamas terrorists also recently moved their operations from Tehran to Doha.

Today, about a thousand Hamas terrorists and their families reside in Doha in homes provided to them by the Qatari government. Senior leaders received private villas and released prisoners, and security teams received spacious apartments.

Until now, senior Hamas members moved about freely in the safe haven provided them by US ally Qatar, also traveling frequently to Egypt and Turkey.

The Israeli attack in the heart of Doha caused a major earthquake, shattering Hamas’s sense of immunity in the Qatari capital.

The fate of the terrorists targeted in the strike is still unclear.

