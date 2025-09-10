3 BNEI TORAH ARRESTED: Breslover On Way To Uman; Lubavitcher On Way To 770; Avreich A Week After His Wedding

A Breslover chassid, 23, a talmid at HaRav Shalom Arush’s Chut Shel Chessed yeshiva, was arrested early Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport while on his way to Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

According to reports, he tried to leave the country using his American passport. Following his arrest, he was transferred to a military prison.

Additionally, a talmid at a Chabad yeshiva who was on his way to 770 in Brooklyn for the Yamim Tovim was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport and sentenced to 20 days in military prison.

UTJ MK Meir Porush condemned the violation of Israelis’ religious rights, saying, “The Iron Curtain of the State of Israel against chassidim who want to travel to their Rebbe has begun to operate. Under the guidance of the Attorney General, an unprecedented operation began today, according to which Jews should be prevented from celebrating Rosh Hashanah as they do every year.

“It is unbelievable that such a thing is happening in a country with a government of Jews. This is an international disgrace.”

On Tuesday, a newly married avreich was arrested in Holon a day after his Shevos Brachos ended and transferred to military prison.

According to the Ezram U’Meginim and Notnim Gav organizations, his arrest is a grave escalation in the persecution of the Olam HaTorah, as he appeared at the police station to give testimony—at the request of the police.

“If the Israeli police are laying traps for bnei yeshivos, it is encouraging crime within the Chareidi sector, and the consequences for the police could be disastrous,” a statement said.

