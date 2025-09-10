IDF Launches Longest Strike of the War, Flying 1,460 Miles To Target Houthis Deep Inside Yemen [VIDEO]

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday carried out long-range strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, escalating its confrontation with the Iran-backed group after weeks of missile and drone fire aimed at Israeli territory — including a direct hit on Ramon Airport in the south last week.

According to the IDF, the operation marked the longest flight by Israeli fighter jets since the war began, with aircraft flying more than 2,350 kilometers (1,460 miles) to hit their targets in Sanaa and al-Jawf province. The strike involved over 10 fighter jets dropping 30 munitions on 15 separate targets, supported by aerial refuelings both en route and on the return leg.

The IDF said its forces struck military camps where Houthi operatives were gathered, operations and intelligence command centers, a fuel depot, and the Houthis’ propaganda headquarters. That media division has served as a hub for “incitement and psychological terror,” broadcasting speeches by group leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and spokesman Yahya Saree.

“We promised more strikes, and today we dealt another painful blow to the Houthi terror organization in Yemen,” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said. “The long arm of the State of Israel will reach and strike terrorism wherever it exists and from wherever a threat is posed to our citizens.”

The Houthis claimed their air defenses confronted “the Zionist aggression,” forcing some aircraft to retreat and “foiling the majority of the assault.” Yet verified footage from Sanaa showed multiple strikes landing on key sites, suggesting the Israeli operation achieved at least partial success.

