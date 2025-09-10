Netanyahu Warns Qatar: Expel Hamas Leaders or Face Further Israeli Action [VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued one of his most uncompromising warnings yet on Wednesday, declaring that any nation sheltering Hamas leaders — Qatar included — risks direct Israeli retaliation if it fails to act.

Speaking on the eve of the September 11th anniversary, Netanyahu invoked America’s war on terror as a model for Israel’s campaign against Hamas, framing the group’s October 7, 2023, assault as Israel’s own 9/11 moment.

“Tomorrow is September 11th. We remember September 11th,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery on American soil since the founding of the United States. We also have a September 11th. We remember October 7th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Netanyahu compared Israel’s strike this week on a Hamas compound in Doha to America’s post-9/11 pursuit of al-Qaida and the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. “Yesterday, we acted along those lines,” he said. “We went after the terrorist masterminds who committed the October 7th massacre. And we did so in Qatar which gives safe haven, it harbors terrorists, it finances Hamas.”

Netanyahu left little ambiguity about his message to Qatar and other nations hosting Hamas officials.

“I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will,” Netanyahu warned.

The remarks come a day after Israel’s airstrike on a villa in Doha’s Katara district, a rare extension of the Gaza war into the territory of a close U.S. ally. Qatar has hosted Hamas’s political bureau since 2012 with Washington’s tacit blessing, positioning itself as a mediator in past ceasefire talks and hostage negotiations.

Qatar’s government has condemned the Israeli strike as a violation of its sovereignty and international law. But Netanyahu dismissed the backlash, blasting world leaders who criticized Israel’s action. “Now, the various countries of the world condemn Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “What did they do after America took out Osama bin Laden? Did they say, ‘Oh, what a terrible thing was done to Afghanistan or to Pakistan?’ No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing up to the same principles.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)