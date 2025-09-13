Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Secretary Of State Rubio Heads To Israel, Says Trump ‘Not Happy’ With IDF Strike On Hamas In Qatar

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington, as from left, Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, look on. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he will be seeking answers from Israeli officials about how they see the way forward in Gaza following Israel’s attack on Hamas operatives in Qatar that has upended efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

Rubio told reporters on Saturday before leaving for Israel that President Donald Trump remained unhappy with the Israeli strike but that it would not shake U.S. support for Israel.

“We’re going to talk about what the future holds, and I’m going to get a much better understanding of what their plans are moving forward,” Rubio said. “Obviously we’re not happy about it. The president was not happy about it. Now we need to move forward and figure out what comes next.”

Both Rubio and Trump met on Friday with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss the fallout from the Israeli operation, in a demonstration of how the Trump administration is trying to balance relations between key Middle East allies days after Israel targeted Hamas leaders in a strike on Doha.

The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation and appears to have ended attempts to secure an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of hostages ahead of the upcoming U.N. General Assembly session at which the Gaza war is expected to be a primary focus.

Trump “wants Hamas defeated, he wants the war to end, he wants all 48 hostages home, including those that are deceased, and he wants it all at once,” he said. “And we’ll have to discuss about how the events last week had an impact on the ability to achieve that in short order.”

Rubio will have meetings in Jerusalem on Sunday and Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others. It is a show of support for the increasingly isolated country before the United Nations holds likely contentious debate on the creation of a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu opposes.

On Friday, Rubio and Vice President JD Vance met Qatari Prime Ministers Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House. Later Friday, Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff had dinner with the sheikh in New York, where Trump went to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The Trump administration is walking a delicate line between two major allies after Israel took its fight with Hamas to the Qatari capital, where leaders of the terrorist group had gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old war in Gaza. Qatar is a key mediator, and while its leaders have vowed to press forward, the next steps are uncertain for a long-sought deal to halt the fighting and release hostages taken from Israel.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson Identified And Arrested As Shooter In Charlie Kirk Assassination; Gunman Is A Leftist, Turned In By Father

Trump Calls Charlie Kirk Assassin ‘An Animal’ [SEE LATEST VIDEOS]

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week