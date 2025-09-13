Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Lived With Male Roommate Identifying as a Woman, FBI Confirms

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was living with a male roommate who identifies as a woman, according to law enforcement sources. The individual, whose name has not been publicly released, is now cooperating with the FBI as investigators comb through what they have called a “mountain of evidence” connected to the case.

The relationship between Robinson and his roommate was first reported by Fox News’ Brooke Singman. Public records show that 22-year-old Lance Twiggs resided at the same townhouse as Robinson. A family member told reporters that the two were roommates but declined to speculate further on the nature of their relationship.

Neighbors described unusual activity at the $1,800-per-month rental in recent weeks, with multiple out-of-state cars coming and going. One resident remarked, “They did not give off a good vibe.”

Robinson struck Kirk in the neck with a single shot during the Turning Point USA founder’s “American Comeback Tour” appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10. Just seconds before, Kirk had been answering a pointed question about the role of men identifying as women in mass shootings. “Too many,” Kirk replied, before clarifying his answer — only to be gunned down moments later.

Investigators say the roommate’s communications with Robinson, including Discord messages, provided crucial evidence for prosecutors to pursue an aggravated murder charge carrying the death penalty. The FBI also uncovered that Robinson had etched taunting phrases into the bullets used in the attack, including one that read: “Hey fascist! catch!”

Raised in a conservative Mormon family, Robinson was described by Utah Governor Spencer Cox as “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Authorities say his radicalization appears to have intensified in recent years, even as he clashed with family members over Kirk’s views.

Robinson, who once boasted of long-range marksmanship, surrendered after being confronted by his father and speaking with a youth minister. He is being held on capital charges as investigators continue to probe his ties, his roommate’s cooperation, and his motivations.

