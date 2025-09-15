Report: Netanyahu Notified Trump of Doha Strike Nearly an Hour in Advance, President “Didn’t Say No”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu personally informed President Trump about Israel’s impending strike on Hamas leaders in Doha nearly an hour before missiles were launched, according to a report from Axios citing multiple Israeli officials.

Three senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the exchange told Axios that Netanyahu briefed Trump roughly 50 minutes before the attack. That timeline, they said, gave the U.S. president enough opportunity to halt the strike if he had chosen to do so.

“Trump knew about the strike before the missiles were launched. First, there was a discussion on the political level between Netanyahu and Trump, and afterwards through military channels,” one senior Israeli official said. “Trump didn’t say no.”

“If Trump had wanted to stop it, he could have,” added another. “In practice, he didn’t.”

Seven Israeli officials told Axios the White House was aware of the strike before it began, though Washington has publicly maintained that it was updated only after the missiles were fired.

Israeli officials said they aligned with the American version of events to protect the bilateral relationship. One official dismissed the White House account as “a show.”

