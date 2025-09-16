Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Over 100 Drones Infiltrated Israel From Egypt In Past Month

IDF troops stand with a drone that was used in an attempted drug smuggling on the Egyptian border, March 25, 2025. (Israel Defense Forces)

Over 100 drones crossed from the Egyptian border into Israel over the past month, some carrying weapons, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the IDF is concealing the exact number of drones that succeeded in crossing into Israel without being intercepted. IDF and Border Police forces have failed to thwart most of the smuggling attempts.

An IDF officer in the Egyptian border sector said, “There’s surveillance, patrols, intelligence and command centers—and it all goes to waste. Even if surveillance spots the vehicle coming from the Egyptian side, by the time the forces arrive, the smugglers are already at their homes. It’s very frustrating. From time to time, we manage to neutralize a drone.”

The IDF spokesperson responded to a query on the matter by stating, “We are aware of the growing phenomenon of smuggling by drones and are acting with close monitoring through a variety of methods and tools, including surveillance, intelligence gathering, and observation. Staff work is underway to improve the operational response in the area.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

