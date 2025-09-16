Mossad’s Secret Army: 100 Non-Israeli Agents Struck Iran From Within During Operation Rising Lion

As the June war erupted, Israel’s intelligence services quietly launched one of the most daring operations in the Mossad’s history. According to a new report by Channel 13, the agency deployed roughly 100 foreign agents inside Iran, entrusted with crippling Tehran’s most advanced missile launchers and air defense systems.

The agents — none of them Israeli — had been trained in secret for months to operate sophisticated missile platforms weighing hundreds of kilograms. Smuggled piece by piece into Iran and assembled under the nose of the regime’s security apparatus, the weapons were turned against Iran’s own ballistic missile infrastructure and anti-aircraft batteries in the opening days of the war.

The sheer scale of the operation is what sets it apart. Intelligence veterans describe it as unprecedented in both complexity and risk: not only did the Mossad recruit and infiltrate scores of foreign operatives into hostile territory, but it also trained them to mastery on advanced weapons systems in order to strike with precision when the conflict began.

By every account, the gamble paid off. Iranian missile capabilities were severely degraded at the start of hostilities, buying Israel critical time to blunt the onslaught.

The full scope of the mission remains shrouded in secrecy, but even the limited details hint that this was the Mossad’s largest-ever covert strike inside the Islamic Republic — an audacious play that may have shifted the trajectory of the war before it even began.

