Former Mossad Official: “Qatar Is Buying The West On Behalf Of Islam”

Oded Ailan, a former senior official in the Mossad, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the two-faced “empire of Qatar.”

“Qatar has developed a unique formula—almost like a global start-up—comparable to Charlie Chaplin sending a boy to break windows and then coming to fix them,” Ailam told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. “They created a model that enables Qatar to be a dominant player on the world stage. Today Qatar is a diplomatic, economic, and media empire, deliberately built to become a central actor internationally.”

Ailaam noted that Qarar’s formula has been extremely successful. “Qatar now mediates between the Taliban and the Americans, Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria, in Nigeria, and elsewhere. Qatar is the middleman – and the mediator always profits in influence, visibility, and power. It’s no coincidence they hosted the World Cup and now aspire to host the 2036 Olympics. They receive prestige and status as global peacemakers.”

But the “global peacemakers” have been sponsoring terror groups for decades. “From al-Qaeda to ISIS to Hamas—all have benefited from Qatari support,” Ailan said. “In 2012, Syria expelled Hamas leaders, who then moved to Qatar, where they have lived in five-star conditions. Since then, Qatar has transferred some $1.8 billion to Hamas, money that built the terrorist organization. Qatar is the patron of Hamas’ agenda, with Al Jazeera serving as its mouthpiece.”

“They are buying Europe,” Ailam noted. “They purchase anything that could provide leverage—real estate, corporations, football clubs. Reports say they own a third of London’s skyscrapers. They own part of the Empire State Building, a US symbol. Their airline is among the best in the world. And they have developed a very ‘interesting’ branch of buying politicians—by any means necessary, including cryptocurrency.”

“Politicians have been caught, and some are on trial, in France and elsewhere. That’s only the tip of the iceberg. A whole system has been operating for years, with direct influence inside EU decision-making.”

“Israel was somewhat enchanted by the Qatari charm offensive, and now we see the results,” Ailam warned, noting the current “Qatargate” scandal. “Our systems allowed this false dance to continue, permitting Qatar to pose as an honest broker when it is neither. Hostage releases came not from Qatari initiatives but from Israeli military pressure. Moreover, the hardest-line negotiators sit in Qatar, not Gaza. They harden positions—the opposite of what should have happened if Qatar really wielded moderating influence. There is reason to suspect Qatar itself is pushing intransigence.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)