Survey: 4 In 5 Jewish Students Hide Identity On Campuses Worldwide Amid Rising Antisemitism

More than three-quarters of Jewish students worldwide say they conceal their identity on campus as antisemitism continues to surge in higher education, according to a new global survey.

The study — conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the World Union of Jewish Students (WUJS) during the 2024–2025 academic year — surveyed 1,727 students in more than 60 countries. It found that 78 percent of Jewish students hide their religious identity and 81 percent conceal their Zionist identity in academic settings.

The findings underscore an escalating climate of fear and intimidation since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the ongoing Gaza war. Other recent surveys have reported similar trends: B’nai B’rith International and the European Union of Jewish Students documented a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Europe, while ADL data shows 83 percent of Jewish students in the U.S. have personally experienced or witnessed antisemitism since the war began.

“We are distressed and disappointed by the results of this survey, but not at all surprised,” WUJS president Josh Cohen said. “Since October 7th, Jewish students around the world have been speaking to the rise in antisemitism and ostracization in their regions. This survey only further highlights how striking the treatment of Jewish students is on campus.”

One in three respondents said they knew Jewish peers who had been physically threatened, and nearly one in five knew peers who were physically attacked. Orthodox Jewish students reported twice the rate of discrimination compared to others, and Jewish women were more likely than men to conceal their identity.

Nearly a third of students reported discrimination from classmates, while 9 percent said they faced it from professors or other university staff.

At the University of Vienna, one Jewish Studies student recalled canceling a seminar after rumors circulated that protesters from an “Intifada Camp” on campus might confront “Zionists.” “For a moment, I felt like it was the 1930s, and Jewish students were being chased from their universities,” she said.

The report urges universities to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, designate coordinators to address discrimination, and implement campus climate research, peer training, and clearer accommodation policies for religious observances.

“This survey exposes a devastating reality: Jewish students across the globe are being forced to hide fundamental aspects of their identity just to feel safe on campus,” said Marina Rosenberg, ADL senior vice president of international affairs. “When over three-quarters of Jewish students feel they must conceal their religious and Zionist identity for their own safety, the situation is nothing short of dire.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)