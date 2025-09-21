In A First In Months: Hamas Fires Rockets At Ashdod And Ashkelon

Sirens blared in Ashdod and Ashkelon and surrounding areas on Sunday morning after the Hamas terror group in northern Gaza fired two rockets at southern Israel, the first rocket fire at the area since early April.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries or damage. The IDF reported that one rocket was intercepted and the second exploded in an open area.

Police said there were reports of rocket shrapnel in the Lachish region. “We call on residents to follow instructions, avoid approaching the scene, refrain from touching rocket parts that may contain explosives, and immediately report them to the 100 emergency hotline,” a police spokesperson stated.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. The rockets were fired from the Jabalia area on the outskirts of Gaza City, where the IDF is currently operating as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots B.

On April 6th, Hamas fired about 10 rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. One of the rockets fell in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Ashkelon, causing heavy damage. At least 27 people were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital, including seven people injured by shrapnel, several people injured while running to shelters, and 17 people suffering from shock.

