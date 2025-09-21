“A Political Tsunami Hit Israel The Moment They Arrested 1 Ben Torah”

As so-called “civilized” Western nations, including the UK and Australia, prepare to publicly support terror by announcing the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday, a member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah in Jerusalem said that the persecution of Israel is a result of its war against Bnei Torah.

“We must open our eyes,” said HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya in a conversation with Radio Kol Baramah on Sunday morning. “Until now we had tremendous yeshuos with Hezbollah and Iran. Even the IDF Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister, who at first were not so well-regarded, had extraordinary Siyata Dishmaya—all this was until they arrested one ben yeshivah.”

“From the moment they arrested one ben yeshiva, a political tsunami was unleashed against Israel. Hakadosh Baruch Hu is saying to them: If you don’t want the Siyata Dishmaya of the Torah, I’ll sit on the side and you’ll manage.”

“The nations of the world are afraid when there is Torah in Israel,” HaRav Maya emphasized.

HaRav Maya also addressed the issue of the conscription of Lomdei Torah for a milchemet mitzva and determined that it is forbidden even in such a case. He called for an emergency meeting of the Moetzet and other Moetzos with the aim of issuing an unequivocal decision stating that “it is forbidden to violate Din Torah, and bnei yeshivos must not be touched.”

HaRav Maya added, “The first principle that I stand on is that Bnei Torah are exempt. That’s what the Rambam says, and no one disputes him—and this applies even in the case of a milchemet mitzvah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)