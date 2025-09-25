Israeli-American Arrested For Alleged Espionage For Iran

Yaakov Perel, 49, a dual Israeli-American citizen from New York, who has resided in Morocco in recent years, was arrested in Israel for allegedly committing security offenses under the direction of Iranian intelligence officials.

He was arrested this month in a joint counterintelligence operation by the Shin Bet and the Yachbal Unit of Lahav 433 in Israel Police, a joint annoucement by the Shin Bet and Israel Police stated on Thursday afternoon.

According to the announcement, an indictment is expected to be filed against Perel in the Tel Aviv District Court in the coming days.

The investigation revealed that in 2017, while Perel was living in Morocco, he contacted the Iranian embassy in Morocco by phone and requested asylum for himself and his family. He did not receive a response.

In 2023, while still living in Morocco, Perel connected to Iranian news sites on Telegram and began publishing various articles against Israel and Zionism.

Following an article he published in January 2025, after the funeral of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, an Iranian intelligence official sent Perel a request to “cooperate” with the regime, and Perel agreed to the request.

After agreeing to cooperate with Iran and before his arrival in Israel, Perel made several attempts to recruit elements in Israel and abroad who would assist Iranian intelligence agents in gathering intelligence in Israel. After these attempts failed, Perel agreed to come to Israel himself, under the guidance of his handlers, to carry out security missions.

He renewed his Israeli passport and arrived in Israel in July 2025.

Shortly after his arrival, he began to carry out a variety of security missions for his Iranian handlers, and transferred information to them about public figures and Israeli citizens, including former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

As part of his missions, Perel took photos and videos of various streets and places in Israel. After sending the images to his handlers, he was compensated in cryptocurrency.

The investigation also revealed that Perel carried out the missions with full awareness that he was acting for Iranian intelligence officials and his actions would harm state security, all out of his belief that action should be taken against the State of Israel and Zionism.

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police stated, “This is a very serious case that is another example of the enormous efforts of Iranian intelligence officials to recruit Israeli citizens in Israel and abroad to advance intelligence gathering and terrorist activities in Israel.”

“The actions attributed to Perel in the indictment are acts of particular severity. At a time when the State of Israel is at war on several fronts, an Israeli citizen acted for the enemy from abroad and subsequently from within Israel—all due to ideological motives and his opposition to Zionism.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)