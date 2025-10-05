Hamas Begins Collecting Bodies Of Deceased Hostages, Denies It Agreed To Disarm As Part Of Peace Deal

Hamas is pushing back hard on reports that it has agreed to disarm under international supervision, underscoring the fragility of renewed ceasefire efforts just as delegations from both Hamas and Israel head to Cairo for talks mediated by Egypt.

Senior Hamas political bureau official Mahmoud al-Mardawi dismissed the reports Sunday night as “fabricated” and “baseless,” accusing unnamed actors of trying to “distort the movement’s stance and confuse public opinion.” The statement, posted to Hamas’s official Telegram channel, came hours after multiple Arabic-language outlets suggested that the terrorist group was considering future disarmament as part of postwar governance discussions for Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati sought to tamp down the speculation, telling the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat that “the matter of Hamas’s disarmament is a Palestinian issue that will be dealt with within the Palestinian framework.”

The diplomatic flare-up comes as negotiators prepare for what could be the most consequential round of talks since the war began nearly two years ago. Israel has indicated it will send a delegation led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, following direct instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas’s delegation, headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, is expected in Cairo under heavy Egyptian security.

Even amid the rhetoric, signs emerged of behind-the-scenes coordination. A Hamas source told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya that the group has begun collecting the remains of Israeli hostages for a potential handover, a process that “may take some time” but would be accompanied by a single-phase release of living captives.

The same source said Hamas requested that Israel suspend airstrikes in the Gaza Strip while its teams recover the remains — a request conveyed through Egyptian mediators. “Swift and intensive negotiations,” the source added, “are in the movement’s interest.”

In Cairo, Egyptian intelligence officials are reportedly taking no chances. According to the Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Egypt’s General Intelligence Service has imposed strict security protocols around the Hamas delegation’s movements, including electronic jamming systems and additional escorts around meeting venues.

The talks in Cairo represent a rare moment of potential diplomatic traction after months of stalemate, but expectations remain tempered. Israel’s war cabinet remains divided over whether to pursue a long-term ceasefire while hostages remain in captivity, and Hamas continues to frame negotiations as a broader effort to reshape governance in Gaza.

For now, both sides appear to be testing each other’s willingness to deal. Hamas’s swift denial of disarmament — a move that would represent a major ideological and military concession — suggests that the organization is determined to project strength heading into Cairo, even as it faces mounting pressure from Egypt, Qatar, and Western mediators to show flexibility.

Whether those pressures yield progress could determine not only the fate of remaining hostages but the future political landscape of Gaza itself.

