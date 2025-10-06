IDF Soldiers In Gaza Given Posul Esrogim By Military

IDF soldiers stationed in Gaza discovered that the esrogim they received in their army-issued Sukkos kits were posul, according to a report by Doron Kadosh on Galei Tzahal.

The IDF confirmed that some of the esrogim distributed to soldiers were indeed Posul, explaining that the issue stemmed from a “technical problem” in storage conditions handled by an outside contractor.

In response, the IDF Rabbinate immediately began replacing the invalid esrogim across all units to ensure that every soldier would be able to properly fulfill the mitzvah of the Daled Minim during Sukkos.

An IDF spokesperson said in a statement:

“All the esrogim supplied to IDF units were carefully inspected by members of the IDF Rabbinate and found to be kosher. After inspection, they were stored by an external supplier until distribution. Apparently, a technical issue in the storage conditions caused damage to some of the esrogim provided to the units.

The IDF Rabbinate acted quickly throughout the day to replace the damaged esrogim with kosher ones, ensuring that all IDF soldiers can observe the mitzvah of the Arba Minim properly.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)