Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Envoy Steve Witkoff Daven And Shake Lulav At Kosel, Say Hostages Should Be Home By Monday

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff joined Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in visiting and davening at the Kosel on Friday, just days after helping broker a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking from the Kosel plaza, Witkoff told reporters he was “very happy” about the truce, which he said would “hopefully” see hostages released as early as Monday. “There will be peace, and lots of lives saved,” he added.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel on Thursday, a day after finalizing the ceasefire and hostage-release agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Trump is expected to join his daughter and son-in-law in Yerushalayim on Monday for a brief “in and out” visit, during which he will address the Knesset before returning to the United States, officials confirmed. The visit will coincide with the deadline for Hamas to release hostages under the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire deal.

