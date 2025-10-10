Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Envoy Steve Witkoff Daven And Shake Lulav At Kosel, Say Hostages Should Be Home By Monday

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff joined Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in visiting and davening at the Kosel on Friday, just days after helping broker a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking from the Kosel plaza, Witkoff told reporters he was “very happy” about the truce, which he said would “hopefully” see hostages released as early as Monday. “There will be peace, and lots of lives saved,” he added.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Israel on Thursday, a day after finalizing the ceasefire and hostage-release agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Trump is expected to join his daughter and son-in-law in Yerushalayim on Monday for a brief “in and out” visit, during which he will address the Knesset before returning to the United States, officials confirmed. The visit will coincide with the deadline for Hamas to release hostages under the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

A Taste of Her Own Medicine: Letitia James and the Perils of Politicized Prosecutions

U.S., Israel, Turkey to Lead Multinational Task Force to Recover Bodies of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

THE PRICE OF PEACE: Israel Names 250 Convicted Terrorists Set for Release in Bid to End Gaza War

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed By Hamas Sniper Before Gaza Ceasefire Took Effect

Knesset Speaker Ohana Officially Invites President Trump to Address Israeli Lawmakers

Trump Explodes at CNN Reporter During White House Briefing: “One of the Worst Reporters You’ll Ever See”

Mamdani Visits Sukkah’s From Both Satmar Factions In Williamsburg [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

YERUSHALAYIM: Unvaccinated Infant Dies of Measles; Health Ministry Warns of Widening Outbreak

“The War Has Ended Indefinitely”: Hamas Negotiator Says U.S. Backed Ceasefire Deal, Providing Guarantees

TRUMP: Hamas Has Lost 70,000; Hostages to Be Freed Monday or Tuesday as Gaza Deal Takes Effect