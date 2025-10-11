Egypt to Host Major Trump-Led Global Summit on Gaza Ceasefire; Trump Among 20 World Leaders Attending

Egypt announced that it will host a high-level international summit on Monday in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, aimed at finalizing an agreement to bring the Gaza war to an end, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the gathering, including US President Donald Trump, the spokesperson confirmed.

The upcoming summit was first reported by Axios, which said Trump personally initiated the effort and extended invitations to several key nations, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

According to the report, the US State Department later broadened the guest list, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada.

One source told Axios that Iran was also invited to attend — but Israel was not included among the participants.