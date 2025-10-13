Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Netanyahu Accepts Invitation To Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt; Palestinian Authority President Abbas To Attend As Well

Prime Minister Netanyahu held a phone conversation with Egyptian President El-Sissi, with US President Donald Trump listening in, Channel 12 reports. The call, arranged by Trump at the Knesset, resulted in Netanyahu accepting Sissi’s invitation to attend the international summit on Trump’s Gaza peace plan in Sharm El-Sheikh today.

Until now, Sissi had avoided direct contact with Netanyahu during the war and had not initially invited him to the summit.

Also expected at the gathering are Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and the leaders of Qatar and Indonesia, among approximately 30 world leaders.

According to the announcement, the leaders’ participation, including Abbas, is meant to “reaffirm commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

