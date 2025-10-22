3 More Bochurim Arrested, Including One Sitting Shiva For His Father

In a cruel overnight operation, the military police raided a home in Ramat Gan overnight Tuesday and arrested a talmid at the Neve Eretz Yeshiva amid a searing family tragedy.

The bochur was sitting shiva for his father, who passed away a few days ago of a sudden heart attack, leaving behind an almanah and six yesomim. At 1:30 a.m., military police officers banged on the door of the house and dragged the bochur away, to the sound of the cries of his mother and his young, orphaned siblings. The mother is disabled.

Following public outcry and heavy public pressure, Rosenzweig was released with the assistance of Attorney Shlomo Haddad.

Two other bnei yeshivos were arrested overnight Tuesday. A talmid of Ateres Shlomo Yeshivah was arrested at his home in Ramat Gan and has already been sentenced to 20 days in military prison, and a talmid of Itri Yeshivah was arrested at his home in Givatayim.

Military police also raided a home in Adam, overturning the house in an attempt to arrest two of the sons, talmidim of the Beit Shmaya and Mevakshei Panecha yeshivos. However, the sons were not at home, and the police left.

However, earlier this week, the police succeeded in arresting a resident of Adam, a talmid of Or HaChaim Yeshiva. Also, earlier this week, a dramatic failed arrest attempt in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood drew hundreds of protesters, forcing the military police to withdraw.

Following the arrests, the Degel HaTorah party announced an emergency meeting of its Knesset members.

The Peleg Yerushalmi factions announced plans for mass protests, noting that these were not arrests at airports or during police confrontations but direct raids on the homes of bnei yeshivos.

