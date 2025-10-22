WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz Warns of “Growing Cancer” of Right-Wing Antisemitism in Fiery Speech

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) delivered a grim warning Tuesday night about what he called a “growing cancer” of antisemitism emerging on the American right — a rare public rebuke from one of the GOP’s most prominent conservatives.

Speaking at Hagee Ministries’ 45th annual Night to Honor Israel in San Antonio, Cruz said that while antisemitism had long taken root on the political left, he now sees an alarming rise among conservatives.

“In the last six months, I have seen antisemitism rising on the right in a way I have never seen in my entire life,” Cruz said to a packed audience. “This poison of antisemitism on the right — it is spreading with young people. It is gaining traction.”

The Texas senator, a longtime ally of Israel, said that when he met recently with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he warned that online hate was no longer just “AstroTurf” from foreign governments but “organic — real people, real voices.”

Cruz cited examples of right-wing figures who have downplayed Adolf Hitler’s crimes, calling them “the embodiment of evil,” and denounced the spread of “replacement theology” among some young Christians — the belief that the Christian church has replaced the Jewish people.

“They are being taught lies — theological lies,” Cruz said. “The promises God made to Israel are still good. They are still valid.”

Cruz’s comments come amid intensifying debates within the Republican Party over support for Israel and rising antisemitic rhetoric online. In recent months, he has clashed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, both of whom have been criticized for remarks sympathetic to anti-Israel sentiment.

“The church is asleep right now,” Cruz told the audience, urging faith leaders to confront the issue directly. “If we don’t root this out, it will rot the moral core of the right — and of America itself.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)