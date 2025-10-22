U.S. Considers Strategy to Rebuild Only Certain Parts of Gaza: Report

A new report suggests that the United States is exploring a plan to rebuild only the sections of Gaza still under Israeli control, while leaving the rest of the territory divided, and working on ways to disarm Hamas.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “The US and Israel are considering a plan that would divide Gaza into separate zones controlled by Israel and Hamas, with reconstruction only taking place on the Israeli side as a stopgap until the militant group can be disarmed and removed from power.”

An anonymous U.S. government source indicated, “It is a preliminary idea and updates would be given in the coming days.” The report also states that Jared Kushner, a key adviser to former President Trump and son-in-law, is the main supporter of this initiative.

Arab mediators involved in efforts to establish a Gaza ceasefire have expressed concern over the proposal, warning that “it could lead to a zone of permanent Israeli control inside the enclave.” Additionally, many Arab and Muslim nations “are unlikely to commit troops” should such a plan be implemented, the report noted.