🚨 DEVELOPING: IDF Retrieves Bodies Of Two Hostages in Gaza

Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the remains of two deceased hostages, which were handed over to an IDF and Shin Bet force inside the Gaza Strip. They were then transferred to Israel, where they were received in a military ceremony with the participation of the IDF Chief Rabbi.

They will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to their families.

Following this, the remains of 11 hostages are still being held in Gaza.