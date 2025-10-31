Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FREE! TEFILLAH Rav David Abuchatzeira, Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Rav Yaakov Ades davening for all names submitted to Yad L’Achim for Rachel Imeinu’s yahrtzeit

Communicated Content

 

This Sunday is Rachel Imeinu’s yahrtzeit, and Talmidei Chachamin, messengers of Yad L’Achim will be davening in Kever Rachel for all your names for tefillah! 

There is no cost to submit names online by clicking HERE, or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-718-690-2944.
 

Please submit the names of friends & family. Rav David Abuchatzeira shlit”a, The Vizhnitzer Rebbe shlit”a & Rav Yaakov Ades shlit”a will daven for all names as well!!

Merit the Special TEFILLAH for SHIDDUCHIM & All Yeshuos (Parnassah, Health, Children, Shalom Bayis & All Personal Requests)
AT THE RESTING PLACE OF
RACHEL IMEINU in BEIT LECHEM
+ Special Tefillah at the Kever of R’ Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l as well
(watch the story of Rachel Imeinu & Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz HERE

 


JOIN THE MANY WHOSE PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED AFTER LAST YEAR’S TEFILLAH AT THE MOTHER OF KLAL YISRAEL!

 

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

