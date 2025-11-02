Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“You’re Complicit in Genocide”: Israeli Woman Targeted With Hate in Melbourne Job Rejection

An Israeli woman seeking work in Melbourne says she was rejected from a job and accused of complicity in “genocide” by the business’s co-owner.  The 24-year-old woman applied for a position at The Garden of Eden plant nursery in the suburb of Albert Park. Shortly after submitting her application, she received a text message from co-owner Brett Dahan, which she later shared with the Herald Sun.

“Unfortunately, the position has been filled by someone with a semblance of humanity and who cares for plants, animals, and the environment,” the message read. “Good luck on your journey and I hope you leave Melbourne soon! Free Palestine and end genocide NOW. You’re complicit in IT.”

The woman said she was stunned. “I came to Australia believing it was a fair and welcoming country,” she told the Herald Sun. “Reading those words — so full of hostility — was heartbreaking. I was judged, not as a person, but as an Israeli.”

Dahan, when contacted by the Herald Sun, reportedly said he “did not know” why he sent the message and declined to answer follow-up questions.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions and a spike in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the start of the Israel–Hamas war last year. Jewish community leaders have warned that Israeli nationals and visibly Jewish individuals are increasingly being targeted in workplaces, universities, and public spaces.

For the young Israeli woman, the experience has left lasting scars. “I didn’t expect to be treated this way — to be told I have no humanity just because of where I was born,” she said. “It’s frightening that this kind of hate can exist in a place that’s supposed to be free and fair.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Suspects In Sde Teiman Case Speak To Press After Military Advocate General’s Confession

Israel Warns Lebanon Of Return To War; “Hezbollah Has 40K Terrorists & 20K Rockets,” US Envoy Says

Stabbing Spree On UK Train: 9 People Critically Injured; Counterterrorism Police Involved

CHAOS AT KEVER ROCHEL: Thousands Stranded for Hours After Transportation Meltdown On Motzei Shabbos

CUOMO CLOSING IN: Zohran Mamdani’s Lead Shrinks to Just Six Points Days Before NYC Mayoral Election

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

Katz Clarifies: “I Fired Top IDF Lawyer;” New Explosive Details Raise Questions About Military Justice System

MOVING: Freed Hostage Bar Kuperstein Fulfills Dream Of Donning Tefillin: “Emunah Brought Me Back”

Two Israeli Doctors Contract Measles After Treating Unvaccinated Child

Remains Of 3 Bodies Transferred By Hamas Do Not Belong To Israeli Hostages