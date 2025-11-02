“You’re Complicit in Genocide”: Israeli Woman Targeted With Hate in Melbourne Job Rejection

An Israeli woman seeking work in Melbourne says she was rejected from a job and accused of complicity in “genocide” by the business’s co-owner. The 24-year-old woman applied for a position at The Garden of Eden plant nursery in the suburb of Albert Park. Shortly after submitting her application, she received a text message from co-owner Brett Dahan, which she later shared with the Herald Sun.

“Unfortunately, the position has been filled by someone with a semblance of humanity and who cares for plants, animals, and the environment,” the message read. “Good luck on your journey and I hope you leave Melbourne soon! Free Palestine and end genocide NOW. You’re complicit in IT.”

The woman said she was stunned. “I came to Australia believing it was a fair and welcoming country,” she told the Herald Sun. “Reading those words — so full of hostility — was heartbreaking. I was judged, not as a person, but as an Israeli.”

Dahan, when contacted by the Herald Sun, reportedly said he “did not know” why he sent the message and declined to answer follow-up questions.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions and a spike in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the start of the Israel–Hamas war last year. Jewish community leaders have warned that Israeli nationals and visibly Jewish individuals are increasingly being targeted in workplaces, universities, and public spaces.

For the young Israeli woman, the experience has left lasting scars. “I didn’t expect to be treated this way — to be told I have no humanity just because of where I was born,” she said. “It’s frightening that this kind of hate can exist in a place that’s supposed to be free and fair.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)