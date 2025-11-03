ושבו בנים לגבול: Three Bodies Returned To Israel Confirmed As IDF Soldiers Omer Neutra, H’yd, Oz Daniel, H’yd, & Asaf Hamami, H’yd

IDF representatives informed the families of the fallen hostages Col. Asaf Hamami, Cpt. Omer Neutra, and Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel that their bodies have been returned to Israel, Israeli media outlets reported on Monday morning.

The identification process was completed overnight by the Abu Kabir National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbanut.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated: “The Israeli government shares in the deep sorrow of the Hamami, Neutra, and Daniel families, and of all the families of the fallen hostages. The government and the entire security system are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages to a proper burial in Israel.”

“The Hamas terrorist organization must fulfill its commitments to the mediators and return the remaining hostages as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we bring all of the hostages back—every single one of them.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the body of Omer Neutra, who had US citizenship, along with the bodies of two other hostages, had been returned to Israel. He later spoke with Omer’s parents.

Neutra, H’yd, a 21-year-old lone soldier from Long Island, was killed during the October 7 massacre while fighting against Hamas terrorists on the Israeli-Gazan border, and his body was abducted to Gaza. He was the commander of a tank in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade that was hit by an IED during the battle and caught on fire. Photos of the burning tank were published by Hamas and were seen throughout the world. The entire crew was abducted (with only one survivor, Nimrod Cohen, who b’Chasdei Hashem returned to Israel on Hoshanah Rabbah).

Omer left behind his parents and four younger siblings.

His father, Ronen, wrote: “Omer is finally on Israeli soil. וְיֵשׁ תִּקְוָה לְאַחֲרִיתֵךְ נְאֻם ה’ וְשָׁבוּ בָנִים לִגְבוּלָם. So much pain and such relief.”

Oz Daniel, H’yd, a 19-year-old soldier from Kfar Saba, battled Hamas terrorists in the same tank as Neutra. He was killed during the massacre, and his body was abducted by Hamas. He left behind his parents and a twin sister.

Hamami, H’yd, 40, from Kiryat Ono, was the commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade and was killed in the battle against Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7th, and his body was abducted to Gaza. He left behind his wife, three small children, and his parents.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)