“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday extended the arrest of disgraced Military Advocate General (MAG) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi by three days—until Friday—at the request of the police.

“After reviewing the investigation file, I believe there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect committed the alleged offenses,” the judge stated. “The investigative actions strengthen this suspicion.”

“The materials in the file and the investigative steps taken since the previous detention extension indicate a concern for obstruction of justice.”

A police representative said during the hearing that the police, under court order, seized Tomer-Yerushalmi’s smartwatch during a search of her home, and she provided the password.

The representative added, “The investigative team has worked around the clock, conducting dozens of actions and collecting testimonies. The suspicion against the suspect has significantly strengthened. The concern of obstruction has loomed throughout the investigation, even before her arrest.”

It should be noted that hours before Tomer-Yerushalmi’s staged disappearance and the “loss” of her phone, the Supreme Court rejected a petition submitted by the Honenu organization and bereaved families demanding her arrest and confiscation of her phone.

It’s very telling that investigative authorities now admit that there were concerns of obstruction from the beginning, but did not arrest Tomer-Yerushalmi immediately after the very serious suspicions against her arose last week. They even refrained from arresting her after she confessed on Friday to leaking the video and lying to the Supreme Court and the Knesset, instead allowing her ample opportunity and time to obstruct the investigation and tamper with the evidence.

