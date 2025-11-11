Israel Considers Exile of Hamas Terrorists Trapped In Tunnel, But No Country Wants Them

In a potential breakthrough, US President Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner and Prime Minister Netanyahu reached a tentative agreement to allow the exile of approximately 100-200 Hamas terrorists currently entrenched in Rafah tunnels along the Israeli side of the Yellow Line. A security cabinet member told Ynet that while the compromise was discussed, the plan has yet to move forward.

The main obstacle remains: no country has yet agreed to accept the Hamas fighters, halting progress on the proposal. The Prime Minister’s Office has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Netanyahu’s office has consistently maintained that it would not grant safe passage to Hamas fighters, casting doubt on the likelihood of this plan advancing in the near future.

