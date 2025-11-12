Supreme Court On Sde Teiman Probe: “Reach Compromise By Thursday Or We’ll Issue Ruling”

The Supreme Court hearing on the petitions regarding the investigation into former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resumed Tuesday evening after a several-hour break to allow the parties to discuss the compromise proposals suggested by the judges.

The judges had requested and expected that the parties would use the break to meet and reach a compromise on an external figure to preside over the case, after they ruled that both the State Attorney’s Office, as demanded by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and retired judge Asher Kula, appointed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, are barred from handling the investigation.

However, according to a report by Channel 14, no meeting whatsoever took place between the representatives of Minister Levin and those of the Attorney-General and the State Attorney’s Office.

When the hearing resumed, Adv. Tzion Amir, counsel for Minister Levin, told the judges that the Attorney General is compromised by a conflict of interest, and therefore, even negotiations with her are tainted. He added, “We need a short additional period to clarify matters.”

Adv. Ran Rosenberg, representing the Attorney General, said, “We examined the compromise proposal. It is not possible to decide on the matter within such a short time frame.”

The judges informed the parties that if no agreement is reached by Thursday at noon, the court will issue a ruling to be delivered by Sunday.

“If by Thursday we do not receive confirmation that you reached an agreement, we will issue a ruling,” said Justice Willner. “It is vital for the public interest to reach an agreement. The nation is desperate for something consensual. Be flexible, and meet each other halfway. Find the middle ground.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)