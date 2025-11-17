Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After His Resignation: Ron Dermer Summoned To Emergency Meeting To Calm Ministers

Illustrative. Cabinet meeting. Ron Dermer is seated on the right, next to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (Avi Ohayan/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a small team of ministers left the Cabinet meeting on Sunday for an unscheduled discussion on the resolution for US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan that will be brought for a vote on Monday in the UN Security Council.

Netanyahu summoned former Strategic Minister Ron Dermer—who submitted his resignation just last week—in order to calm the ministers who slammed the plan for including a path to a Palestinian state, Channel 12 reported.

During the meeting, Dermer spoke to the ministers about the details of the expected Security Council decision and tried to reassure them on Netanyahu’s behalf.

“We’ve already had far harsher precedents regarding a Palestinian state that were adopted by the Security Council,” Dermer said. “This proposal is a de-escalation in rhetoric, not an escalation.”

According to the report, both Dermer and Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that they should pay attention to the words “may lead to”—meaning that it is not definitively a Palestinian state, but only if the Palestinian Authority implements all the required reforms. In other words, it is unlikely to happen.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

HATE IN FLATBUSH: Bachur Targeted in Hat-Snatching Attack; NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim Nab Two Suspects

Iran Says It Has Halted All Uranium Enrichment After Israeli–U.S. Strikes, But Will Not Surrender “Right to Enrich”

Passport Office Tells Canadian Woman She Cannot List “Israel” as Birthplace After Palestine Recognition

BIZARRE: Venezuelan Dictator Maduro Serenades President Trump As He Tries To Fend Off War With U.S. [VIDEO]

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Yisroel Meir Freeman Z”L, Yungerman Heading to Kollel, Niftar After Tree Falls Onto His Vehicle

Explosive Testimony In PM’s Cases: Prosecution Hid Info, Was Aware Of Illegal Tactics Used Against State Witnesses

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual ‘Class Picture’ This Morning Outside 770

ATZERES TEFILLAH: Hundreds in Tehran Gather to Pray for Rain Amid Fears of Water Crisis and Possible Evacuations

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State, Warns Gaza Will Be Demilitarized “Either the Easy Way or the Hard Way” as U.S. Plan Faces Deadlock

Dutch Nurse With Pro-Palestinian “Fist” Pin Refused To Treat Jewish Patient After Being Asked To Remove It