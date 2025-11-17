After His Resignation: Ron Dermer Summoned To Emergency Meeting To Calm Ministers

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a small team of ministers left the Cabinet meeting on Sunday for an unscheduled discussion on the resolution for US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan that will be brought for a vote on Monday in the UN Security Council.

Netanyahu summoned former Strategic Minister Ron Dermer—who submitted his resignation just last week—in order to calm the ministers who slammed the plan for including a path to a Palestinian state, Channel 12 reported.

During the meeting, Dermer spoke to the ministers about the details of the expected Security Council decision and tried to reassure them on Netanyahu’s behalf.

“We’ve already had far harsher precedents regarding a Palestinian state that were adopted by the Security Council,” Dermer said. “This proposal is a de-escalation in rhetoric, not an escalation.”

According to the report, both Dermer and Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that they should pay attention to the words “may lead to”—meaning that it is not definitively a Palestinian state, but only if the Palestinian Authority implements all the required reforms. In other words, it is unlikely to happen.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)