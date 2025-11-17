Security Level For UTJ MKs Gafni And Asher Raised To Level 4

Israel Police and the Knesset Guard have raised the security level for Degel HaTorah MKs Yaakov Asher and Moshe Gafni to Level 4, the second-highest security level.

The move comes amid protests by extremists against the advancement of the draft law, some of which escalated into violent clashes.

Channel 12 News reported that recent intelligence information has increased security concerns regarding the MKs’ safety, including fears of physical attacks.

“Threats against public representatives in the Chareidi community have escalated in recent weeks,” a senior police official told Channel 12, adding that significant new information has surfaced recently that raised questions about the safety of several MKs, leading to the decision to increase their security.

Police forces will now regularly patrol the MKs’ homes, security cameras will be installed, and any potential calls to emergency services will be prioritized. In addition, a permanent guard will be stationed at their buildings.

The threat level has also been raised for Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, but Kan News reported on Sunday evening that Deri refused to accept increased security measures.

Deri has recently encountered several severe protest incidents, including on Shabbos, due to his role in the advancement of the draft law.

On Sunday evening, protests erupted outside MK Asher’s home in Bnei Brak. Protestors attempted to break into his building but were blocked by police forces who were called to the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)