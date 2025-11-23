IDF Major Caught Smuggling Palestinians Into Israel [Video]

Border Police forces were astounded to find a high-ranking IDF officer in uniform after stopping a suspicious vehicle at the Ofer checkpoint near the security barrier on Motzei Shabbos.

The incident began when reconnaissance soldiers from a combat intelligence unit spotted a suspicious car stopping near the security barrier on Highway 443.

Two suspects entered the car, and the driver continued toward Jerusalem.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shortly afterward, the officers identified the vehicle as it entered the checkpoint and ordered it to stop for an inspection.

The officers were shocked after asking the driver to step out of the car and he emerged wearing an IDF uniform—and flip-flops. The driver initially claimed that he is currently on active reserve duty, is familiar with the two Palestinians in his car, and was giving them a ride to Jerusalem.

However, a check revealed that the officer had completed his active reserve duty three weeks earlier and the two Palestinians were trying to enter Jerusalem illegally.

The officer, who allegedly wore his uniform to avoid inspection, was arrested along with the two Palestinians, and all three were transferred for further investigation by the Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Division.

In the past week alone, Border Police officers arrested 344 illegal Palestinians and 42 suspects accused of assisting them with transport, housing, or employment.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)