The Cruel Way Turkey Tried To Save Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a media conference during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Turkey sought to intervene behind the scenes to block the Hamas terror organization from returning the body of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, H’yd, unless a way was found to rescue the dozens of terrorists holed up in tunnels in Rafah, Kan News reported Monday.

According to a source familiar with the details, Ankara exerted intense pressure on Hamas leaders in both Qatar and Turkey, exploiting the fact that the son of senior Hamas official Razi Hamad was among those trapped underground.

Ankara’s efforts failed, and Hamas media outlets reported on Sunday that Hamad was killed in strikes along with a Hamas commander and his deputy, who led a terror squad into Israel during the October 7 massacre.

The report highlights Turkey’s close ties with Hamas and emphasizes the danger posed by allowing Turkish forces to join the international contingent that U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to deploy in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

