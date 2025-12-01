Israel Issues Urgent Warning Over Massive “Prize Quiz” Phishing Scam Targeting El Al Customers

Israeli authorities are sounding the alarm after a wave of phishing attacks began circulating under the guise of official messages from El Al. The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and El Al issued an emergency advisory Monday, warning that fraudulent links are spreading rapidly across WhatsApp groups, social media platforms and SMS messages.

The scam directs users to what appears to be an El Al–branded “prize quiz” promising vouchers worth hundreds or even thousands of shekels. According to the INCD, the websites are entirely fake and designed to harvest sensitive personal information, login credentials and even payment details.

“These links lead to unofficial websites created to steal personal information,” the directorate said. Security officials noted that many of the URLs being used are clearly unaffiliated with El Al, including foreign domains such as “luhop.cn.” They also warned that poor spelling, awkward translations, urgent calls to “act now” and any request for personal or banking information should immediately raise suspicion.

Authorities are urging the public to verify any promotions through El Al’s official website or recognized communication channels. They stressed that users should avoid clicking on unfamiliar links and never provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages. Anyone uncertain about the legitimacy of a message is advised to contact the INCD’s 119 hotline.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)