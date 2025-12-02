SICKENING: Monument Honoring Two-Year-Old Jewish Child Murdered by Palestinian Terrorists Defaced in Rome

A shul monument commemorating a two-year-old Jewish boy murdered in a notorious 1982 Palestinian terror attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome was defaced Monday in a brazen act of antisemitic vandalism.

Unidentified perpetrators spray-painted over the plaque honoring Stefano Gaj Taché — the toddler killed in one of Italy’s worst antisemitic attacks since World War II — and scrawled anti-Israel slogans on the walls of the Beth Michael Synagogue, where the memorial was installed.

The vandalized plaque commemorates the October 9, 1982 attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome, when five armed Palestinian terrorists linked to the Abu Nidal Organization hurled grenades and opened fire on worshippers leaving Sabbos davening. Dozens were injured, and two-year-old Stefano Gaj Taché was killed in his mother’s arms.

Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, said the vandalism must be viewed against a backdrop of rising intimidation. “This is part of a climate of intimidation,” he told Corriere della Sera. “Antisemitism has become a tool of political protest — the most abject possible.” He emphasized the emotional impact of the crime: “This plaque is dedicated to a child murdered by Palestinian terrorism, and this is a meeting place where young people and children meet. This act deeply wounds our community.”

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called the graffiti “a despicable act that wounds the Jewish community and offends the entire city,” adding that he had ordered an immediate restoration of the plaque.

The European Jewish Congress condemned the vandalism as well, stating that “defacing a memorial honouring a murdered child is an act of profound disrespect,” and warning that such incidents are part of a broader surge in antisemitic activity across Europe.

