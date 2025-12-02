Two East-Jerusalem Palestinians Sentenced for Foiled ISIS-Inspired Truck Bomb Plot Near Knesset

A Jerusalem court on Tuesday sentenced two East-Jerusalem residents to prison after convicting them of plotting a truck-bomb attack near the Israeli Knesset. Mustafa Abd Al-Nabi was given a 12-year prison sentence, while Ahmad Natasha received five years plus a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors said the pair had planned to detonate a bomb-laden vehicle close to Israel’s parliament building. The plot was discovered before any attack could be carried out. During the investigation authorities found that both men regularly watched videos produced by ISIS — including violent sermons, executions, and beheadings — and had sworn allegiance to the terror group.

According to police, one of the men bought the necessary materials and attempted to assemble an explosive device; the other worked to procure chemicals, tools, and to recruit additional accomplices.

Both defendants were found guilty of multiple counts, including attempted use of weapons for terror purposes, conspiracy to commit terrorism, membership in a terror group, providing training or guidance for terrorist acts, and conspiring to use weapons as part of a terror operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)