AGAIN: Hamas Says Will Transfer Hostage’s Remains To Israel At 5 P.M.

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza issued an official statement on Wednesday claiming that its terrorists located the remains of a deceased hostage in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Following the statement, Hamas announced it will transfer the body to Israel via the Red Cross at 5:00 p.m.

The statements came hours after the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday morning that the remains Hamas transferred to Israel on Tuesday did not belong to either of the two slain hostages still held in Gaza.

The bodies of two hostages, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, are still in Gaza, in blatant violation of the ceasefire stipulations.

