Tragedy In Jerusalem: In Rare Case, Healthy Child Dies Of Flu Despite Being Vaccinated

A six-year-old boy died of the flu at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, despite being vaccinated against the illness about a month ago, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Shaarei Tzedek, which described the tragedy as a “rare case,” the child’s condition deteriorated after developing a cough and fever. A few days ago, he was evacuated to the pediatric emergency room in critical condition after prolonged resuscitation attempts.

“Resuscitation efforts continued in the ER, and the child was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit in critical condition, but unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, his death was declared,” the statement said. “We share in the family’s grief.”

The first flu-related death of the season was reported last week: a ten-year-old girl from Modi’in Illit. She was rushed to the hospital while CPR was underway, where her death was declared.

The Health Ministry stated that in Israel and in other countries, the flu season has begun earlier than usual, and the flu morbidity rate is rising sharply. Health experts anticipate a severe flu season based on international data.

“Flu complications include pneumonia—from the virus itself or from bacteria that ‘piggyback’ onto it, making the complication more severe,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s Medical Division.

Last year, at least 422 people in Israel who were hospitalized and confirmed to have the flu died from the illness, including four children under 18, four young adults under 35, and 17 people under the age of 50.

The ministry emphasized that although the flu vaccine does not completely prevent infection, in most cases it reduces the severity of the illness and significantly lowers the risk of severe illness or death.

