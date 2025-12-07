Disgraced MAG Still Receives Full IDF Salary & All Benefits Of High-Level Officer

Ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi, who was released on Friday from Ichilov Hospital and is undergoing further interrogation on Sunday, still receives a full IDF salary and all the benefits of an officer with the rank of major general, Maariv reported on Sunday.

Yes, the same person who placed IDF soldiers in danger and caused irreparable damage to Israel, IDF soldiers, and the hostages in Gaza by spreading blood libels, lied to the Supreme Court, and threw her phone in the sea to hide the evidence is still receiving a generous salary.

And if that isn’t infuriating enough, the officer who exposed Tomer-Yerushalmi during a routine lie detector test before a promotion was suspended from service.

A source involved in the investigation told Maariv, “This is problematic conduct. The IDF is signaling that whoever reports the truth will be punished. That officer, who committed no offense and acted under Tomer-Yerushalmi’s authority, is paying a heavy price only because she exposed the truth and the shameful behavior in the Military Advocate General’s office.”

The source added, “The head of the Manpower Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Bar Kalifa, decided that the very fact that the officer was initially interrogated under caution is already enough to suspend her from the IDF. This is infuriating since Tomer‑Yerushalmi, the subject of the investigation, is still designated—until this very moment—as an officer in service and despite being dismissed, receives a full salary and all the benefits of an IDF officer with the rank of major general.”

The IDF has a different view on the officer’s suspension. A senior official in the Manpower Directorate told Maariv, “The officer was suspended after she failed three Shin Bet polygraphs and only revealed her involvement when she was pushed into a corner—she was in fact part of the cover-up.”

However, no explanation was given for Tomer-Yerushalmi continuing to receive a salary despite her severe crimes.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)